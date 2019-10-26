First early voting day in New York

Today kicks off New York's first ever early voting. Residents of Clinton County can take part in early voting Government Center.

Things are going to look a little different this year. There shouldn't be any long wait lines to get in due to the county's new "Poll Pads." Those are iPads that have software on them with the registered voters information, letting the county eliminate the poll books.

Officials say the poll pads will save the county money in the long run allowing them to eliminate poll workers, printing costs from printing excess ballots and poll books.

Since this is the first time the state has ever done early voting, it isn't sure what to expect.

Mary Dyer of the Clinton County Board of Elections says, "we are very excited about this system and we hope it encourages young people to get out and vote. You don't need an excuse, come in and see how it works."

Voting is today from 9 AM until 2 PM.