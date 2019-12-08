First look inside the new Burlington YMCA

Members of the public got a sneak peek at the newly-constructed Burlington YMCA on Sunday, weeks ahead of opening day.

The new Burlington YMCA is set to open on January 1, 2020. The purpose of the $28 million renovation project is to upgrade the current building that was built in 1934. The new YMCA is located just a block up from the street.

About 200 people stopped by the new 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility for a grand tour. They got to check out the new features including three fitness studios, two pools, a mixed-use gym, and indoor track, and child care classrooms that are in a secured part of the building.

There’s also three locker rooms: one for women, one for men, and one for people who are gender non-conforming.

Greater Burlington YMCA President Kyle Dodson says the building was designed with inclusivity in mind.

“That’s critical. It’s fundamental. In The Y movement and in the Greater Burlington YMCA, we talk about ‘all means all.’ That’s a full inclusive model that regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, creed, ethnicity, language, we serve as a place for you and we think when you’re in the Y, you’ll see that,” Dodson said. “We have the value of being non-partisan. It doesn’t matter who you vote for, what you believe. That’s not what it’s about. You come here to take care of yourself and to be part of a community.”

Dodson says the building is also fully ADA-compliant. The building has elevators, universally-accessible design, lift chairs for the pools, and accessible weight and cardio equipment.

“We try to walk the walk, creating elements that truly make it inclusive. The elevator, the width of doorways, the width of passageways and movement through the locker room where all planned out with accessibility in mind,” he said.

Some of the machines have seats that swivel and can be modified to better serve people in wheelchairs, something that the old machines could not do.

The equipment will not be ready for use until New Year’s Day, when The Y officially opens its doors.

The facility also seeks to accommodate parents. They can leave their children ages 6 weeks to 10 years old at the new drop-in childcare and adventure center for up to two hours. It’s included in the membership.

Some people who went on the tour said they couldn’t wait to see the new features.

“I dragged [my husband] out. I was like 'We have to go see it. They're doing tours today,’” said Tiffany Delaney. Her husband Neil said he was glad he decided to go on the tour. He said he was most impressed with the childcare facilities.

“All of the changes to the childcare area are really, really wonderful,” he said.

"The fact that even little details like the doors that kids can't pinch their fingers in the doors any longer. Things like that. Very exciting,” said Tiffany.

The new YMCA offers 47 on-site parking spaces and reduced membership fees.

