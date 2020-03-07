First presumptive positive coronavirus case in Vermont

The Vermont Department of Health announced the state’s first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Officials are awaiting confirmation of the presumptive positive test result by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say the adult patient is currently hospitalized and in an airborne infection isolation room. Health officials are investigating the person’s travel and possible exposure history and are conducting contact tracing for anyone who has been in close contact with the person. Those individuals will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health, and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

“Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality. This new coronavirus can be serious and even deadly, but the state is mobilized to protect the health of Vermonters and we are prepared for the likelihood of more cases,” said Vermont Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine.

Governor Phil Scott and state officials will hold a press conference at Vermont Emergency Management at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, to update Vermonters about the case and state preparedness and response efforts.