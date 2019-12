First responders will be gathering in Montpelier Monday for the first annual First Responder Wellness Conference.

It's designed to raise awareness of the effects of stress and trauma on emergency workers.

They hope to provide tools to help address trauma and job-related stress.

Organizers say it's timely as the number of suicides of emergency works nationally has continued to rise.

The daylong conference is open to all first responders and starts at 8:30 a.m.