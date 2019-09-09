First responders practice car extrication techniques

It was a unique opportunity for Rutland first responders to brush up on their car extrication skills. Earle's Truck Repair organized and hosted a training day for 12 Rutland County fire departments, which included more than 100 firefighters.

"In a predicament where somebody's pinned in a vehicle, potentially bleeding out with life-threatening injuries, seconds matter," said Lt. Nate Elwert of the City of Rutland Fire Department.

Through training exercises, the City of Rutland Fire Department is trying to cut down on the number of seconds.

"A lot of our newer firefighters haven't been exposed to a lot of the newest technology out there, so we're working on a lot of the stabilization techniques and methods to cut open a car should there be a horrific car accident of some sort," Elwart said.

Firefighters say horrific car accidents don't happen often in Rutland County, so they need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

"When we have the representatives from the companies here who work with these, day in an day out, it affords us the opportunity to learn from them and what they've picked up over the years," City of Rutland firefighter Kyle Robillard said.

One of the main tools firefighters trained on were the Jaws of Life.

"Hurst Jaws of Life have been around since the early '70s," said Kevin O'Brien of Firematic Supply Co.

Modern Jaws of Life are electric and help firefighters do their job more efficiently.

"Just being able to push a button and go to work, being able to walk around the scene, no noise from power units on the scene. It's just a much better technology," O'Brien said.

Firematic Supply Co. provides Hurst tools to more than 20 fire departments in Vermont. Rutland City just received a more than $47,000 FEMA grant to purchase a cutter, spreader, ram, struts, and more up-to-date equipment.

"A lot of the equipment needed to open up a car needs to change with the times as the cars have, so a lot of the tools nowadays, they're much stronger," Elwart said. "Everybody, whether they've been here for six months or 15 years, I think everybody's learned something different."