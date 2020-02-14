First responders to get help with wireless communications

First responders in New Hampshire are getting help with their wireless communications.

FirstNet, the national wireless communications platform designed to strengthen public safety ccommunications, is launching some cell cites and deploying other network enhancements that will affect more than 100 towns in the state.

Officials were announcing the sites Friday in Concord.

