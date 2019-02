First suspect in Vermont-Boston gun case pleads not guilty

One of two men charged with bringing drugs to Vermont in exchange for guns they took back to Boston has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Darwin Medina entered the plea Tuesday during an appearance before a federal magistrate in Burlington.

Prosecutors say Medina and 26-year-old John Guerrero people in northwestern Vermont they were members of the Latin Kings street gang. They allegedly brought drugs to Vermont and gave them to a number of Franklin County residents who bought guns on their behalf.

Court documents say five of the guns were recovered by police in the Boston area and some have been matched to shooting incidents in South Boston.

In court, Medina answered the judge's questions, but didn't address the underlying charges.

Guerrero is due in court next week.

