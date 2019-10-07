First units open in Burlington affordable housing project

A new 76-unit housing complex is now open on Burlington's North Avenue.

The units at Cambrian Rise are all listed as affordable housing and are part of a bigger project to provide 800 homes in the area next to Lake Champlain on the former site of Burlington College.

Several people who worked on the project spoke at the opening on Monday. They all said this is just the beginning.

"We're able to not just cut a ribbon on 76 apartments today, but also know that we're doing so much more with that investment and with this land," said Maura Collins of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

This building is the first finished apartment complex on the property. Construction next to the building is also part of the 800-home development project.