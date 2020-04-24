Fish & Wildlife see uptick in early-season sales for fishing licenses

An uptick in early-on fishing license purchases has people wondering if more folks are casting lines in 2020, or if the usual anglers just wanted to get out earlier in the season.

The extended McCarthy family has run through a list of safe activities during this pandemic, and now they've moved to fish.

"We're bored of just sitting at our house for so long, we wanted to go out and do something," Owen McCarthy of Colchester said.

While some are looking for something to do during a pandemic, others have been at it for years.

"Honestly, if I'm not fishing I'm doing something wrong, fisherman Isaac Bradford-Feldman of Essex Junctionsaid.

Vermont's Dept. of Fish & Wildlife says it's never had this number of fishing licenses sold this early in the season -- late April.

"Well I don't think there's any question that this is related to the COVID crisis," the department's Christopher Saunders said.

Fish and Wildlife say high numbers in the early season, doesn't necessarily mean a record-number of the licenses will be dished out in 2020.

"Typically, fishing license sales are in May and into early June, [so] we do expect things to probably balance out in the long-run," Saunders said.

He also noted that hunting license sales are higher this year in comparison to years past as well, but everyone will have to wait until the end of the year on final numbers.