Fish biologist looks into reports of dead fish along shores of Lake Morey

Many residents in Fairlee have reported dead fish washing onto the shores of Lake Morey.

We're told dead fish were first seen on June 26 and continued since.

A property owner reported about 200 dead fish ranging in sizes and species.

A fish biologist responded to the lake and tested the water. He found a bacteria called Columnaris which he says caused the fish kill.

He says the outbreak was caused by the bacteria along with changing water temperatures and stress from spawning.

We're told it could take time to clear up, but it should go away naturally as water temperatures stabilize and fish recover from stress.