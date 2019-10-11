NH Fish and Game Commission looking for new director

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Commission is looking for a new Fish and Game Department director, a month after members voted not to recommend the current director to a fourth term.

Vice Chairman David Patch tells the Concord Monitor that a search committee will meet soon to find a successor to Glenn Normandeau.

Normandeau told InDepthNH.org he wasn't invited to the commission vote and didn't have the chance to respond. He said the action came as a surprise.

Patch said the board had followed proper procedures at its meeting Sept. 11. He said non-public sessions are the most appropriate way for a board to deal with personnel issues. He declined to give a reason to replace Normandeau, citing the confidentiality of the non-public session.

The commission's nominee would need to be confirmed by the Executive Council.

