Fish and Wildlife holding public informational meeting on coyotes

Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants you to know more about the coyote population in the Green Mountain State.

The Department says eastern coyotes first appeared in Vermont more than 70 years ago, after breeding with eastern wolves, making them larger than other coyotes and more-adaptable.

"Vermont's coyotes now occupy a role as natural predators in our ecosystem, but they also have become highly controversial. We want to help people understand them from an objective, scientific perspective, and we want to help people learn how to live with them because they are well-established throughout Vermont," said Mark Scott, Vermont's director of wildlife.

Two researchers and experts from Fish and Wildlife will hold a public informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Barre Fish and Game Club.