Fish and Wildlife says don't feed deer

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is sending out a warning, they say don't feed deer.

Winter is a stressful time for deer and it may tempt you to feed deer in what they call a "misguided" attempt to help them.

Not only is feeding deer illegal, it also can be fatal for the deer.

Vermont experts shared a photo on Facebook saying New Hampshire wildlife officials found after these deer had been fed corn.

They say deer don't have the proper bacteria in their gut to digest corn in the middle of winter.

Officials say it's best to leave the deer alone.