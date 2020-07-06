Fish with a warden sessions offered through September

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is offering anglers a chance to fish with a game warden in order to get fishing tips or questions answered about the sport.

The department is holding “Fish with a Warden” sessions through September across the state.

The department says the sessions start at the water's edge with an overview of the lake ecology, fishing regulations, species of fish and how to find them.

Participants will have a chance to ask questions and then the spread out to fish. Participants must preregister, bring their own fishing equipment and have a fishing license.

7/6/2020 2:00:24 AM (GMT -4:00)