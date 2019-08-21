Fisherman who died on Lake Champlain remembered for military service

We are learning more about the man whose body was recovered from Lake Champlain Tuesday evening.

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dattilio-Courtesy: Vermont National Guard

Police identified him as Michael Dattilio, 69, of Essex. They say his fishing boat was found between North Hero and Alburgh Tuesday evening.

The Vermont National Guard tells us Dattilio was a retired state command sergeant major. He served in the military for more than 40 years.

Vermont National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Greg Knight released a statement honoring Dattilio.

It says in part: "While we are devastated by his passing, know that CSM Dattilio left an indelible mark on this organization. I don't think we will ever know how many lives he touched or how many careers he positively impacted."