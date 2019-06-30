Fishing League Worldwide Tournament winner

A winner in the Fishing League Worldwide Tournament held in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

163 of the world's most decorated bass anglers traveled to Lake Champlain in search of the largest big or small mouth bass they can spot. The tournament began Thursday and ended Sunday. In the end it was pro angler Casey Scanlon of Missouri coming away with the win and 100-thousand dollars after catching a total of twenty bass over the four days.

All the fish are released back into the lake to help keep it nice and healthy.