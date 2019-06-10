Five hikers rescued near northern Vermont border

Five hikers are safe after they had to be rescued from a densely wooded area of the Long Trail near North Troy.

Police say a man called police after the five hikers were supposed to meet him in Richford at a trail crossing. All the hikers ranged in age from 60 to 75 years of age.

One of the hikers was eventually able to contact 911 and send their GPS coordinates. Based off that location, a Vermont State Police cruiser was able to blare the cruiser siren near Journey's End Road, which the lost hikers were able to faintly hear. With the help of the North Troy Fire Department, they were located.

They all were physically fine minus insect bites.