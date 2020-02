Alan Tanguay, 28, of St. Johnsbury is under arrest after leading police on a five mile chase in his truck.

Police say Tanguay was clocked going 80 miles per hour in a zone marked 50 along Route 5 in Coventry. When police tried to pull him over, they say he took off down dirt roads, eventually coming to a stop on a dead end road.

He's charged with excessive speed, attempting to elude, DUI and resisting arrest.