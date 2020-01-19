Five reports of sexual misconduct at Vt.National Guard last fiscal year

According to a report issued by the Vermont National Guard to the Vermont Legislature, five cases of sexual misconduct were reported last fiscal year.

The Guard has had to provide a report to the state since a law was passed in 2013 requiring it.

From October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019, there were three reports of sexual assault made.

In one case a female guard member says a male guard member raped her. The case is pending separation. It is unclear if any charges were filed.

In another case reported, a male guard member says he was a victim of "abusive" sexual contact by a female guard member. An internal investigation is pending.

The third case is pending civil action, as a female civilan says she was sexually assaulted by a male guard member.

There was also two reports of sexual offensive incidents, where male guard members made inappropriate comments to females either face to face or over the phone.

It's unclear what penalties the accused face at this time.