Flaggers push for safer work zone legislation

Traffic flaggers in Vermont are mobilizing at the capitol to put pressure on lawmakers to make the job safer.

The Associated General Contractors of Vermont want several bills passed to hold drivers accountable for speeding in work zones and boost the construction workforce.

Last summer, a traffic flagger was hit and killed on Route 7 leading to an outcry in the construction industry.

The group says they want lawmakers to invest in workforce development, transportation funding and safety measures for road workers.

Traffic flaggers say they're on the frontlines and without the right protections their lives are at risk.

"We stand here today as representatives of human life in the roadway construction industry. We stand here representing an industry that has for too long been dismissed and unrecognized for the inherent risk we all take daily working on Vermont roadways," said Jillian King, of ADA Traffic Control.

The ADA wants lawmakers to triple the fine for speeding in a work or a school zone and to install cameras in work zones so drivers are less likely to speed.