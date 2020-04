Today marks one month since Vermont's first two deaths as a result of COVID-19.

In honor of all of the Vermonters who have died because of this disease, Governor Phil Scott has ordered the U.S. and Vermont state flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month for the remainder of the year.

As of this morning, The Vermont Department of health has reported the death of 38 Vermonters known to have COVID-19.