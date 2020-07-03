Flamingos flocking to Hanover, New Hampshire

Flags, the Fourth of July and... flamingos?!

Flocks of flamingos have been spotted at various locations throughout Hanover, New Hampshire.

Some 150 birds were handed out to town departments and area residents to decorate for the Fourth of July holiday.

Most are patriotic-themed but others took on a life of their own.

The event was organized by Hanover Parks and Recreation.

"This is a great opportunity for families to be creative, to build the flamingos together and then to spend the day walking around downtown Hanover and exploring all their hard work," said Liz Burdette of Hanover Parks and Recreation. "It's a little bit silly and it's fun. It's a way for people to get outside and enjoy a fun different activity."

The flamingos will be flying around through the weekend.