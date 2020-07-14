Flash flood warning for areas of Vermont, northern New Hampshire

A hospital in northern New Hampshire has reported flooding in and around the building, as the National Weather Service issued warnings of flash flooding in much of New Hampshire's North Country and areas of northeastern Vermont.

WMUR-TV reports the state Emergency Operations Center reported flash flooding in the town of Woodsville early Tuesday and in and around Cottage Hospital. Some surgeries were canceled. The waters have since receded; it wasn’t immediately known if there was any damage to the building.

In Vermont, the forecasters said up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas of Essex and Caledonia counties, and flooding was underway. Heavy thunderstorms are also forecast for western Maine, which also expected hail.

