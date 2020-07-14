Flash flood warning for areas of Vermont, northern New Hampshire

The National Weather Service is warning of flash flooding in much of New Hampshire's North Country and areas of northeastern Vermont.

Tuesday morning radar showed a line of strong thunderstorms moving across the region. In New Hampshire, forecasters said the rains could flood streams, urban areas and other low-lying areas in parts of Carroll and Coos counties.

In Vermont, the forecasters said up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas of Essex and Caledonia counties, and flooding is underway. Heavy thunderstorms are also forecast for western Maine, which also expected hail.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

