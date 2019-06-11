Flashing lights at crosswalks face opposition in Norwich

Some residents of a Vermont village are objecting to the planned installation of flashing lights at certain crosswalks, saying they're unnecessary and will detract from the community's charm.

The Valley News reports that opponents of the plan to add the pedestrian-activated signs in Norwich say there's plenty of places to safely cross streets and that roadsides already have too many signs.

Town officials say safety improvements are needed along Main Street, which sees 1,800 about vehicles a day, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Some residents argue there isn't enough traffic to warrant the signs and that money is being spent on unnecessary infrastructure projects.

The signs are scheduled to be installed this summer and have been partially funded by two grants from VTrans.

