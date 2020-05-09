Fletcher Free Library offering curbside book pick up

With more people staying at home, reading may be a good way to pass the time.

Though that can be tricky with many libraries closed.

However, Fletcher Free Library has found a work-around.

Library card-holders can place holds on items online, and pick them up once they've been filled.

As you get to the library, just give a call and someone will bring your books out to a table to pick them up.

Staff members hope this socially distant trip to the library help reduce screen time.

"Libraries have always been places of access to information and access to stories. And I think that's even more important now than ever. Books and stories can kind of take us away a little bit during these times that are stressful," says Fletcher Free Library director Mary Danko.

Pick up hours are:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Monday

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wednesday

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Friday

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Saturday

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunday