Flood mitigation project breaks up ice jam in river

Officials in Barre say a flood mitigation project helped break up a potential ice jam that could have clogged up a flood-prone river.

Barre City Manager Steve Mackenzie says the grant-funded flood mitigation project on Gunners Brook prevented several large chunks of ice from clogging up a narrow city channel and potentially causing some flooding.

The Times Argus reports the multifaceted mitigation project removed a bridge that had been a chronic ice choke point in past years - installing a pair of "trash racks" along a half-mile section of the brook, and excavating an area for flood water and debris to gather without damaging surrounding properties.

Mackenzie says the project passed the latest test with flying colors.

