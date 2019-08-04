Flooded homes in Burtlington getting reimbursed for repairs

Homeowners whose houses flooded with wastewater in July are relieved to hear they’ll get some help paying for repairs.

On Friday, the City of Burlington said it takes full responsibility and is willing to pay six homeowners for the damage that occurred on July 20. Officials say a sewer line that ran under the affected homes was hit during construction. The city explained that the water then back-flowed into the sewer line, sending a combination of drinking water and sewage flowing through people's sinks, toilets, and washing machines.

WCAX News re-visited the neighborhood on Saturday to talk with one resident whose house was hit the hardest.

Robin Roberge says four feet of water gushed out of her toilet and flooded her entire furnished basement. She says contractors spent all day sanitizing the basement, removing her family’s belongings and furniture, assessing the damage, and tearing out the carpet, walls and ceiling panels. According to Roberge, insurance adjusters estimate it will cost up to $15,000 to reinstall the walls and floors in her bathroom and a small spare room in the basement. She will also have to replace her boiler, which could cost $7,200.

Roberge says the hardest part is losing things of sentimental value, especially her foster daughter’s belongings.

“She had over 100 books in a couple of bins that she came with. That's all she had. Books and a teddy bear and she lost all of those," Roberge told WCAX. “It’s sad. We lost a lot of personal things that can’t be replaced.”

Roberge says she'll most likely have to pay to replace her household items, and she’s hoping insurance will cover the construction and repairs. She says she’s waiting to hear back from insurance regarding a final estimate.