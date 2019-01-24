Flooding, ice jams prompt Brattleboro evacuations

With all of Thursday's rain, we're seeing flooding in some parts of our area. That flooding caused evacuations in Brattleboro.

Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer-Kristopher Radder

Part of the Mountain Home Trailer Park and the Glen Trailer Park are seeing flooding. And Melrose Terrace, a senior living facility, was evacuated.

And dozens of people are leaving their homes along the Whetstone Brook. The fire department says it's because an ice jam formed and if it releases, those areas will flood.

A shelter has been opened at the Gibson Aiken Center on Main Street and firefighters are telling residents not to go back to their homes until they give the OK.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says some roads around the state are flooded.

The weather service says localized flooding is possible Thursday afternoon and night in northern Vermont as a result of some rivers rising. It's also warning about potential ice jams that could cause abrupt rises in rivers. One has been reported on the New Haven River.

Vermont Emergency management has reported flooding in the Arlington and Grafton area. It says a mudslide was also reported on Route 7A in Arlington.

Parts of southern and central New Hampshire are under a flood warning until 8 p.m.