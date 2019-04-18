Flooding concerns on the AuSable River

Our entire region is under a flood watch due to the anticipated rain this weekend.

The AuSable River has been known to flood in the early weeks of spring.

The AuSable River Association says they are monitoring the river and that it's not uncommon to see river levels high for parts of this season.

But with the expected rainfall this weekend, flooding could be a possibility, especially with warm rain.

"This winter, in particular, we had a lot of snowfall up high in the mountains, so right now we are watching for warm, heavy rain events. That would be the thing we really don't want to see happen and that could trigger some significant flooding," said Brendan Wiltse of the AuSable River Association.