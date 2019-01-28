Flooding damages Tunbridge fairgrounds

The warm temperatures and heavy rains last week left their mark on the fairgrounds in Tunbridge.

The First Branch River spilled its banks now runs through a section of the Tunbridge World's Fair. Nearly a dozen structures have been impacted.

"Hopefully this rots out underneath some before things really go," said Gordon Barnaby, the vice president of the fair.

The water is not what's causing the most significant damage. About 4 feet of ice piled up in and around the agriculture barns, pushing out doors and walls.

"There is a lot of debris that gets floated around that ice, more than you think," Barnaby said. "We will be raking that up."

"It is mainly the cattle barns and racehorse barns and sheep barns," said Peg Sherlock, the secretary of the fair.

The fairgrounds have been prone to ice jams and flooding in the past. And while fair officials say this is worse than some prior years, the damage is minimal.

"Most of the buildings are fine," Sherlock said. "The buildings that we plan to be above flood are fine. Everyone's storage is good. Antique Hill is good."

As is Floral Hall, one of the most well-known buildings on site. Fair staffers say the broken barns are fixable and won't affect fair operations this summer.

"I came down Friday morning first thing and we walked around. And it's actually looking better now than it did Friday, so it is improving," Barnaby said.

Officials say they will not know the total cost of the damages until the ice melts in the spring.