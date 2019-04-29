Flooding damages Vermont youth baseball field

Volunteers are promising to pitch in to rebuild a youth baseball field in southern Vermont - modeled after Fenway Park in Boston - that was damaged by flooding earlier this month.

NECN-TV reports that runway water from the Black River caused by heavy rain and melting snow washed out clay from the base paths, dumped silt in center field, knocked down a fence, and deposited debris everywhere on the field in Cavendish.

But Terry O'Brien of the Cavendish Recreation Department says damage from 2011 Tropical Storm Irene was much worse. The field was rebuilt with help from donations of goods and labor and a gift from the Red Sox Foundation.

Cavendish Town Manager Brendan McNamara said volunteers are again promising to help restore Greven Field. Several cleanup days are planned.

