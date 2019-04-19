Vermonters advised to be on alert for potential flash flooding

Officials are keeping an eye on rising water levels across our region as a flood watch continues.

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann says people who live in hillside communities along the Green Mountains should be on alert Friday night for potential flash flooding. She says those areas could be susceptible to flash flooding due to increased snowmelt and heavy rain.

Bornemann is also encouraging people living along the main stem rivers to be on the lookout for rising river levels Saturday.

She says it's unclear at this point how much damage could be caused but she says officials are preparing for any possible outcome.

"I can't look at my crystal ball and say exactly what's going to happen. We are certainly prepared for the worst and what we're seeing in this forecast is a similar setup to the event that occurred earlier this week, except now we've come off of the events of this past week and several of those communities that experienced that are particularly sensitive to seeing a repeat event and seeing their repairs being washed away," Bornemann said.

Bornemann says if you live near any type of waterway, you should make an evacuation plan. You're also reminded to never drive through flooding on roadways.

Officials also suggest signing up for Vermont alerts.