Florida fugitive arrested on Brattleboro rooftop

A woman wanted by Florida police was arrested in Brattleboro on a roof top.

Melissa Cutchin, 33, faces several drug-related criminal charges. She failed to appear for a scheduled court date in Sarasota County, Fla. back in February.

Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service and Vermont Violent Offender Task Force (VVOTF) discovered Cutchin was staying in the Putney area. They tracked her down Friday on Main Street in Brattleboro. As law enforcement closed in on Cutchin, she fled on foot out a window, jumping from rooftop to rooftop between several high-rise buildings. She was eventually taken into custody.

In August of 2018, Vermont State Police arrested Cutchin on an outstanding arrest warrant. It's believed she was extradited to Florida, where she posted bail and then returned to Vermont.