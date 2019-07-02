Florida grandma dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria

A Florida grandmother has died from a rare flesh-eating bacteria and it's sparking a warning for beachgoers in some areas of Florida.

A photo shows a bandage on Lynn Fleming's left leg days before the flesh- eating bacteria would take over her leg.

"The infection was in her skin," said Wade Fleming, Lynn's son. "They had to do the surgeries and basically remove skin from her buttocks down to her toes."

He says she died from necrotizing fasciitis less than two weeks after visiting Coquina Beach.

"You know, you kind of heard once or twice about flesh-eating disease. You know that kind of grabs you, but you would never think it would happen to you," Fleming said.

"Usually the warnings are, don't go in the water with an open cut or wound, but Lynn was walking along water, near one of these sea walls, when she cut while in the water," said Nicole Grigg of Manatee County.

"She stumbled into that, hit the bank on the far side," Fleming said.

Local health officials say the bacteria is always present in the brackish water and there is no protocol for testing or even informing the public if someone contracts the infection.

"There needs to be better warnings, better instructions to the first aid responders," Fleming said.

The family doesn't blame anyone but they say they wish more was known about how serious this is.

There are roughly 700 to 1,200 cases reported each year in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts say good wound care is the best way to prevent any bacterial skin infection. It is important to clean even minor cuts and injuries that break the skin with soap and water.