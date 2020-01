A Florida man is facing charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in Addison County.

Police say Walter Hutton, 35, from Palm Harbor, Florida, had lewd or lascivious conduct with a child in the town of Lincoln and also tried to lure the same child. At the time of the initial report, Hutton was found to have returned to Florida.

Police arrested him in Florida Monday and he'll be extradited back to Vermont.