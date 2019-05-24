Florida man arrested in Montpelier for assault

Police say a Florida man faces charges of aggravated domestic assault following an incident Thursday night in Montpelier.

Montpelier Police say they responded to a residence on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man assaulting a woman. Police say the woman was bleeding from facial injuries and the man fled the scene through traffic.

Officers caught Earnest Nader Jr., 26, and charged hi with aggravated domestic assault and violating a restraining order. He's due in court Friday.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.