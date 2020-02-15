Florida man told he can’t bring life-size Trump cutout to dialysis center

A Florida patient says his dialysis facility told him he could not bring a life-sized cutout of President Trump for emotional support.

A Florida patient says his dialysis facility told him he could not bring a life-sized cutout of President Trump for emotional support. (Source: WPBF via CNN)

Nelson Gibson says he spends about three and a half hours a day, three days a week undergoing dialysis.

His family is not allowed to sit with him that long, so when he first started getting treatments, he brought an 8 by 10 photo of President Trump to comfort him.

He says no one complained.

"It just feels like bringing something from home to make you comfortable,” said Nelson Gibson.

He says he then started bringing a miniature cardboard cutout of him standing next to a photo of the president and again, no one complained.

He says some people even took photos of the photo.

Last Saturday, he brought a life-size cutout of the president and again, no one complained. But when he returned for treatment Tuesday, he says the mood changed.

"They told me it was too much, and it wasn't a rally,” said Nelson Gibson.

He says he didn't say anything and left.

His son contacted representatives at the facility to find out why the cutout was not allowed.

“It was supposed to be an issue of safety, infectious disease, which made no sense,” said Eric Gibson.

Nelson Gibson feels he's being singled out.

The family says the center encourages patients to bring in things that make them feel comfortable.

"She brings in the bubble wrapping that you put in boxes. And for three and a half hours she's, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop.’. That's very nerve-wracking. I don't do anything like that. I sit there quietly. It sits near me and that's it,” said Nelson Gibson.

A spokesperson for Fresenius Kidney Care said in a statement: “We strongly support the ability of all our patients to express their views, which includes bringing reasonably sized items into our dialysis centers that do not create safety or infection control issues or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor.”

