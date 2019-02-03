Station drops "Floydian Slip" citing Roger Waters's politics

A syndicated Pink Floyd program has lost its affiliate as result of a former Pink Floyd band member's Super Bowl comments.

"Floydian Slip" producer and host Craig Bailey of Shelburne said he got an email from KNTR Saturday.

The Arizona station told him it dropped the program immediately after Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday, urged Super Bowl halftime performers to kneel on stage to highlight racism in America

"I call upon them to do it in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, to do it for every child shot to death on these mean streets, to do it for every bereaved mother and father and brother and sister," Waters wrote.

KNTR News Talk 106.3FM said it is a conservative station with a conservative owner, writing in a statement to Bailey, "We feel if Mr. Waters chooses to use his fame to disrespect our Nation then KNTR News Talk will use our Freedom (to) not air his music."

Bailey's program is run by more than a hundred stations worldwide.