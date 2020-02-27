Flu cases prompt 'modified lockdown' at South Burlington prison

The Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington is on a modified lockdown after several inmates and some staff members have contracted the flu.

Officials with the prison say five inmates and two medical staff members are sick. The modified lockdown will carry over into the weekend and the prison has cancelled programs. They are also not lodging any new male inmates. Visitors are still allowed and the prison does have masks available.

Officials say this isn't uncommon but with the coronavirus on everyone's minds, they are heighening their screening process for visitors and inmates.

