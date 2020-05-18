Flu-like symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test

Our efforts to knock down coronavirus have helped beat back the flu.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says there is no flu activity in Vermont right now.

Because of that, he says if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19.

You can call your doctor and get a test ordered that way or you can go to a pop-up location. No doctor referral is necessary but you do need to sign up in advance.

As of Monday afternoon, seven of the eight pop-ups this week are already full. There is space left Thursday at a testing site in Newport. Click here to sign up.