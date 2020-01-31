Flu outbreaks at 2 New Hampshire prisons

New Hampshire's Corrections Department is asking visitors to be careful after two separate flu outbreaks at prisons.

Six people at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord and seven at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin tested positive for influenza. All have been treated and are being monitored during recovery.

The state is experiencing widespread flu activity and reminds people to take precautions like frequent hand-washing and getting flu shots if they haven't already.