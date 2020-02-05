Flu 'widespread' in Vermont; coronavirus takes a hit on travel industry

Visits to the ER in Vermont for flu symptoms are at their highest point so far this season. Twenty-five patients are at the UVM Medical Center right now with the flu or another respiratory virus. Doctors say the coronavirus is not a big concern for people here, but it is impacting some local businesses.

"We've seen about a half-a-million dollars of transactions, mostly on the refund side, in the last four days," said Scott Milne with Milne Travel.

Employees at the travel agency have been busy helping people reschedule trips, move connecting flights and cancel some getaways to China. Milne says for his business, the coronavirus is creating short term pain but long term gain. "Adds value to our relationship with clients but clearly it's a big ding on the bottom line right now," he said.

Milne says almost all of their 100 employees in the Northeast have answered questions about the coronavirus. And while concern for the respiratory infection remains, the risk in our region is low.

"We're obviously on the alert and we are activated, making sure we are always doing surveillance to be sure," said Vt. Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

Employees at UVM Medical Center are asking patients extra questions about recent travel and contacts to determine if patients presenting with symptoms are at a risk of having coronavirus. But the health department says no cases so far have required a sample be sent to the CDC for testing. And at this point, anyone coming into the U.S. from China is screened for symptoms.

"They're going to go through a lot before they even get close to the Vermont border," Levine said.

Health officials are also reminding people they have more to worry about than coronavirus. The flu is widespread in Vermont and there are other respiratory infections going around too. Levine says it's not too late to get the flu shot and he says it is effective against any of the three strains going around right now.

"February, then into March is usually when we start to see the peak of flu," Levine said.

Health officials don't know the severity of the this flu season quite yet. Levine recommends routine hand washing and coughing into your sleeve to avoid the spread of germs.

