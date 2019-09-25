Flying, soaring and zipping through the fall leaves

There are many ways to enjoy foliage season and none of them are wrong, but Wednesday Channel 3's Sharon Meyer explored flying, soaring and zipping through the leaves.

Early in the foliage season the best color can usually be found in the north and in the higher elevations, so we headed to Stowe. On our way the clouds were stubbornly hanging on, but as the sun began to break through, we could see the brilliant pops of color that are beginning to show.

We decided to take the gondola to the top of Mansfield to get a birds-eye view. Barb and Bob Hollister from Minnesota were also leaf peeping. "We drove up the toll road to the top but it was in the clouds so we came back down again. Then the sun came out and we went back up, and it was in the clouds again," they said. "Welcome to Vermont."

Whether you take the toll road or the gondola, the view from the top is well worth the trip. And while it is still early in the foliage season and there are still lots of green, we are already seeing some dark reds, oranges and yellows.

"We drove through the Adirondacks this past weekend and I think it was peak. It's not peak here yet, but Vermont doesn't disappoint," said the Hollisters.

September is the month of anticipation. What will this foliage season be like? Will it be bright, will it be dull? It won't be until the end of October that we know for sure, but our new friends from Minnesota are right. Either way, Vermont doesn't disappoint.

We wanted to see how the foliage is on the other side of Mansfield, so we drove carefully through the notch. It's easy to see why trucks and campers can't get through here and why it it closed completely in the winter.

This time of year the brightest colors can often be found at the tops of the trees, and what better way of seeing them than flying through the canopy on a zip line. "We probably picked the perfect day. I mean, you can see it's just the perfect time of year. If anybody wants to do it, definitely now is the time," said Kim Negril of South Burlington.

Arbortrek Canapy Adventures is busy these days with folks who want to soar through the leaves. "It's like flying," said the company's Katie Matthews. "It's beautiful right now, because we've got a little bit of all of the color. We've got green, yellow, orange, red. It's all kind of in that transition stage right now."

And it's just beginning, it will only get better in October.

