Flynn now allowing food and drinks in historic theater

You can now get dinner and a show at an iconic Queen City theater.

Sunday marked the first night guests at the Flynn Theater could enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching a show.

The historic Burlington building opened to the public in 1930, and because of its age and long history, food and drinks were previously banned from the seats. Theater staffers say the building has undergone many renovations and gets constant maintenance to attract the modern theatergoer.

"This decision was years in the making, and over the last [year], we have been working with our staff and with our volunteers and talking about what is going to be required in order to make this change, because it is a significant change," said executive director Anna Marie Gerwirtz. "By allowing drinks and food in the theater is just another way we are sort of modernizing and evolving the guest experience."

The souvenir Flynn Center cups are sold for $2 each. They are reusable and washable. The Flynn encourages guests to bring it with them whenever they come to a show.