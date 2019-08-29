Former Colchester paraeducator pleads guilty to child porn

A former Colchester Elementary School paraeducator has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Bradley Smith appeared in federal court Tuesday to accept a plea agreement. Smith was arrested in April when investigators say they went to his home in Jericho after getting a cyber tip about child pornography being uploaded online. Investigators say when they got there, Smith admitted to possessing images, saying the youngest girl he'd seen was five, and that he had first viewed child porn decades ago. Investigators say his laptop had hundreds of photos of children on it. But he allegedly told investigators he had never touched a child or taken any of the pictures.

Smith worked as a paraeducator in a first-grade classroom at Union Memorial School in Colchester. The school has there's no evidence that there was any misconduct on school grounds or that any children from the school district were involved.

Smith was also formerly a fifth-grade teacher in Barre.

He has been released on conditions until his sentencing in December.