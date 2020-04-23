Food and book pickup sites available in Burlington

Shut down the screens and dive into a story because book pickup sites are opening in Burlington.

The Burlington School District has teamed up with the Fletcher Free Library to offer free books to children.

Food pickup sites are already open around the Queen City, helping children eat during the pandemic.

The books will be at those sites.

Staff members wear gloves and masks when handling books, and tables for the books are set up at least six feet away from where the food is handed out.

Any book that gets touched has to be taken home.

We're told on Mondays there will be sites at the Riverside Apartments and Franklin Square from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

On Tuesdays, books and food will be available at the North Avenue Alliance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. And at the Sustainability Academy parking lot from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesdays, books and food will be available at Bobbin Mill, South Meadow, and Northgate from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

On Thursdays, you can go to Edmunds from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. And then Champlain Elementary parking lot from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Finally, on Fridays, you can go to Salmon Run or the Boys & Girls Club from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.