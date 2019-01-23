Food assistance programs concerned by ongoing shutdown

The federal government shutdown is nearing week six, with impacted federal workers facing another lost paycheck. Vermonters relying on the state's food assistance program -- 3SquaresVT -- are also growing anxious. They're wondering what happens if the shutdown isn't resolved by the time benefits run out next month.

"This is considerably more anxiety than I'm used to seeing. I've had a lot of private conversations with folks who are wondering if I know anything, if things are going to be resolved soon," said Jaime Bedard with the Montpelier Food Pantry. He says the ongoing shutdown is causing anxiety for Vermonters who rely on the government for food assistance and that patrons have lots of questions, but there are no answers. "It's getting kind of ridiculous, and people are wondering, 'Is this the new normal? Are we not going to get our benefits? Are school lunches going to be canceled? What's happening here?'"

The Vermont Food Bank supports more than 200 pantries and meal sites around the state and is digging deep to help Vermonters. The food stamp program is funded for February but not beyond so need is expected to spike dramatically if the shutdown doesn't end.

"We've gone ahead and ordered additional food above what we usually would -- about 150,000 meals -- and once that gets in we'll start distributing that too food shelves and meal sites," said John Sayles, the Vermont Food Bank's CEO. He says the food bank is is in good financial shape and able to respond. "It's gonna be $50,000 to $100,000 right now that will come from our reserves."

Capstone Community Action in Barre helps distribute aid from the food bank. Executive director Sue Minter says February food stamp benefits were distributed early to secure funding and probably won't last through the month. "We are very concerned that they will run through their benefits by the middle of February, at which point they will be totally reliant on organizations like Capstone and other food shelves," she said.

Minter says the number of people facing food insecurity could worsen if children lose food programs they rely on. "The free breakfast and lunch programs. Those are all federal programs that are also gonna be at risk as the month of February ends," she said.

Sayles says donors are stepping up. "One donor has already made a donation to food banks across our region -- Hannaford -- and we'll be getting some additional resources there," he said.

But the food bank can't operate in an emergency mode for long. "Like the government and like most families, we can't sustain the unknown for very long," Sayles said.