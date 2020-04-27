Food distribution pickup delayed until Wednesday

Vermont is trying to get food to Vermonters who need it.

MREs, or Meals Ready to Eat, have been handed out by the Vermont Foodbank, FEMA and Vermont National Guard at a couple of locations. A third was scheduled for Monday in Springfield but was pushed back to Wednesday in order to get more food to Vermont first.

At each event, they ran out and had to get more.

The Vermont Foodbank says delaying Monday's meal giveaway won't affect future distribution events.

"Our goal was to have this initial MRE distribution, to have these wrapped up by the end of the week and we are still going to be achieving that. Then from there, we are going to be working with the state and FEMA moving forward because we have a lot more information about who is looking for this kind of support," said Nicole Whalen of the Vermont Foodbank.

Whalen says people will continue to be allowed to pick up food for others. There will be no rationing the number of boxes allowed for people.

Those picking up food will say how many people they need food for and the Vermont National Guard will load their vehicle with that many boxes.