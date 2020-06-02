Food giveaway packs SUNY Plattsburgh Field House

A free dairy give away in Clinton County, New York, was so successful this past weekend it's going to be offered again.

The SUNY Plattsburgh Field House was packed Sunday morning as free produce and dairy was handed out to over 500 people, while helping upstate New York farmers at the same time. Over 4,500 gallons of milk were handed out as well as 1,500 dairy and produce boxes filled with sour cream, yogurt, cottage, string cheese, romaine and iceberg lettuce, carrots, onions, potatoes, apples and oranges.

Glazier's Food Service Distributors of Malone was awarded a $2.6 million grant for food giveaways in the region. "The area certainly needs this type of activity here and I think sometimes we are forgotten about up here. So, we had the excess capacity on trucks and employees due to the pandemic so we thought it was a good opportunity to bring back some of my employees to work, pack up some boxes and get some much needed food out to the community," said the company's Shawn Glazier.

On June 7th they will hold another giveaway at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

